App Marketing 2020 Holiday Spending Patterns

In response to this increased demand and revenue, App-Promo is pleased to offer App Developers a 20% discount on its App Marketing Services for the Holiday period. The goal is to empower the app community with professional and proven marketing services to help them make even more revenue during these challenging times. Toronto, Canada, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- App-Promo, an award-winning App Marketing Firm, is pleased to share the results of its Holiday Spend/Covid-19 App Marketing survey. Over the period of Oct. 1-7, 540 app marketers in the USA and Canada were sampled with three questions.How has COVID-19 affected your App Marketing Spend this holiday season? Over 67% of users responding said they would be spending more on app marketing over this holiday season, with 17% saying they would be spending the same amount. Only 8.4% responded they would be spending less.When will you be starting your App Marketing Holiday campaign spend? Over 67% of users responding said that they have already started their App Marketing Campaign spend in October, with the remaining 33% responding they would start no later than November 2020.Are you seeing more or less app downloads as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic? An overwhelming 92% responded they are seeing more downloads, with no one responding they are seeing less downloads.“In the worst of times we see the best of times for App Developers. It is reassuring to note that the App Business has continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic with developers seeing more users and more revenue than previous times,” commented Gary Yentin, CEO of App-Promo.In response to this increased demand and revenue, App-Promo is pleased to offer App Developers a 20% discount on its App Marketing Services for the Holiday period. The goal is to empower the app community with professional and proven marketing services to help them make even more revenue during these challenging times. Contact Information App-Promo

