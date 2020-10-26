2020 ezPaycheck for MAC Now Available with 941 Form for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Related Tax Relief

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

2020 ezPaycheck payroll software for MAC now available with 941 Form for coronavirus (COVID-19) related tax relief. Download the demo version at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. San Diego, CA, October 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Halfpricesoft.com has added the new 2020 Form 941 for coronavirus (COVID-19) related tax relief to ezPaycheck MAC. The form 941 will be used to report employment taxes beginning with the third quarter of 2020. Current ezPaycheck 2020 clients can get this update at no cost.Form 941 has been revised to allow employers that defer the withholding and payment of the employee share of social security tax on wages paid on or after September 1, 2020, to include the deferral online 13b.“MAC 2020 ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been released with 941 to support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Related Tax Relief,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.ezPaycheck for MAC is $109.00 per calendar year for a single user version. The 2020 version is currently only $79.00 for a single user version. 2020-2021 Bundle is currently available for $139.00 (per installation)(Regular price: $218.00) for a limited time.EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing for new and seasoned business owners and entrepreneurs in an effort to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphical interface offers a quick start guide for setup of employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Download and test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp.EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Please note: Copy A W2 and W3 forms are required)- Supports multiple accounts with no extra charge.To learn more about MAC ezPaycheck and test drive prior to purchasing, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp for up to 30 days.About Halfpricesoft.comFounded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

