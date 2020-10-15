Betterworks Offers First Interactive OKR Master Certification

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Betterworks Press Release

Certification Program Includes Practice, Presentation and Feedback from Peer Leaders

Redwood City, CA, October 15, 2020 --(



The betterworks OKR Master program will help aspiring OKR practitioners develop comprehensive subject matter expertise and skill mastery of OKRs to accelerate organizational, team, and individual performance. Led by betterworks university staff, participants learn how to avoid OKR roadblocks and pitfalls as OKR trainers guide participants through betterworks’ proven OKR methodology, including OKR workshop facilitation and OKR program implementation best practices. Betterworks’ OKR Master Certification Program enables participants to drive organizational agility with OKRs - helping organizations pivot and quickly adapt to change while increasing innovation, alignment, and collaboration. The program attracts executives, including CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CHROs, in addition to mid-level managers and individual contributors looking to enhance the performance of their teams with OKRs.



“There are a few OKR certification programs out there, but they tend to be listening to an OKR expert talk at you about 'all things OKRs' for a few hours,” said Brad Palmisano, Director of Customer Education and Enablement at betterworks. “As the leader in OKRs, we strive to facilitate an active learning environment where participants create, present, and defend OKRs that they own - not something you simply listen to someone talk about. We encourage participants to apply the core tenants of OKR methodology in practical situations. Our hands-on experience includes real-time demonstrations reflective of participants’ daily work life, as well as interaction and feedback from their peers - many from the world’s most reputable organizations. Reception to the learning experience we have created has been remarkable.”



“The Betterworks OKR Master Certification Program is a great blend of both virtual, self-paced learning and live sessions that are interactive and informative. The small group settings allow you to develop OKR skills and gain valuable feedback about how to not only write effective OKR’s but also how to successfully implement the program, get buy in from your team and discuss what roadblocks you may encounter. I would highly recommend this course for those who are interested in learning more about OKR’s or how to more effectively train their teams on establishing goals.” - Stephanie Bloch, Amazon



For $399, individuals obtain access to betterworks University for 60 days, five live sessions with professional OKR trainers, and a comprehensive certification exam. Sessions are capped at 25 participants and fill up early. To check available sessions, go to: https://www.betterworks.com/okrs/okr-certification-course/.



About betterworks

With its unique combined OKR, Conversations, Feedback & Recognition (CFRs), Engagement, and Calibration solutions, betterworks empowers companies to execute on their business objectives with agility and resilience through alignment, commitment, and transparency. Betterworks’ formula for Better™ empowers leaders and employees to perform at the highest level and sustain competitive advantage from anywhere.



The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, is backed by Kleiner Perkins, and is the only OKR/CFR platform endorsed by OKR pioneer John Doerr. Betterworks is used daily by employees and managers in 119 countries in 20 languages. The company’s Solution and Professional Services Team has helped multiple global organizations, including Intuit, Kroger, Lending Tree, Informatica and Vertiv, achieve agile execution. For more information about the latest business and people management strategies and best practices, please visit: www.betterworks.com.



Contact:

Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations

mbecce@mrb-pr.com

