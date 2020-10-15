Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

EloQ Communications Introduces YouTube Channel Featuring In-Depth PR and Marketing Content

EloQ Communications, a leading PR and marketing agency based in Vietnam, officially releases its YouTube channel to share corporate news and the latest global trends and best practices of the marcom industry under eye-catching video format.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, October 15, 2020 --(



Following the latest digitalization trends, EloQ Communications now launches a YouTube channel to share corporate news and professional knowledge through video content to help the community and people interested in PR and marketing can access global know-how with ease. The information and insights featured on EloQ Communications’ YouTube channel are excerpts from latest research findings and modern applications of international standards, modified to fit with Vietnam's local situation.



“Our aims are always sustainable development, commitment to leverage service standards and change the prejudice on the PR and marketing industry in Vietnam. We have strived non-stop to update new methods and knowledge to implement campaigns in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region. We believe that this new Youtube channel will help the community get a clearer understanding of PR and marketing activities, as well as EloQ Communications’ devotion and dedication in our work,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications.



EloQ Communications’ official Youtube channel can be assessed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYOPYGaGGI0sdKVWPJa0L2A



Besides YouTube, the audience can refer to EloQ’s Blog for more in-depth articles on the communications industry. With its bilingual English-Vietnamese content, EloQ’s Blog attracts an international readership with thousands of views per day.



As a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association Southeast Asia (PRCA SEA), the GlobalCom Public Relations Network (GCPR) and Public Relations Network (PRN), EloQ has continued to prove their ability in coordinating and providing support for a diversified clientele on a regional scale. To date, the agency has been working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities.



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.



EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility, above all.



Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559





