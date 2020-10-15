Press Releases Lithuanian Marketplace Press Release

Receive press releases from Lithuanian Marketplace: By Email RSS Feeds: LithuanianMarketplace.com is Now Free for All Businesses in the Republic of Lithuania to Facilitate Trade and Export Promotion

Baltimore, MD, October 15, 2020 --(



Lori V. Gagnon, Chief Operations Officer of the Lithuanian Trade Council says, “The devastating impact COVID-19 has had on business is a real challenge, and yet the need for manufactured goods and many services is greater than ever. LTC believe that by making the platform free to the more than 4,000 manufacturers and service providers in Lithuania, LTC's efforts will help to increase jobs and prosperity through greater participation in ever-expanding trade opportunities.”



The new business model will pose some financial challenges for the LTC because larger websites require additional customer service, enhanced site functionality, server capacity and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) in order to drive additional buyer traffic to the site. Currently LTC are exclusively funded through private donors and the passion to do more outweighs the risk because it’s good for Lithuania.



Ms. Gagnon reiterated, “The Lithuanian Trade Council invites and welcomes all manufacturers and service providers to participate. Companies simply register to Become a Vendor and agree to the simplified Internet Marketing Agreement to begin uploading products.” Although LTC have more than 1,500 product pages online today, LTC believe that they can scale to 50,000 pages during 2021 by expanding into new business sectors such as hotels/hospitality, printing, banking and technology services while increasing LTC's current categories for agriculture, machinery, food products and textiles.



Lithuanian Trade Council, Inc. is a non-profit organization located at Lithuanian Hall in Baltimore, Maryland, established to expand trade between Lithuania and the United States by facilitating exports through LithuanianMarketplace.com. The organization is dedicated to serving the Lithuanian community and charities. The LithuanianMarketplace.com site was launched in 2018 and is always open to purchasers and other interest parties around the globe. See https://www.lithuaniantradecouncil.com and https://www.lithuanianmarketplace.com to keep abreast of all updates. Baltimore, MD, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Lithuanian Trade Council (LTC) has eliminated all cost for suppliers to showcase their products and services on the LithuanianMarketplace.com, a business-to-business website connecting buyers and sellers to facilitate international purchases. The LTC was previously requesting suppliers to factor in a small commission on product sales derived from the marketplace as a means of funding operations. Effective today, the platform is free for all Lithuanian companies.Lori V. Gagnon, Chief Operations Officer of the Lithuanian Trade Council says, “The devastating impact COVID-19 has had on business is a real challenge, and yet the need for manufactured goods and many services is greater than ever. LTC believe that by making the platform free to the more than 4,000 manufacturers and service providers in Lithuania, LTC's efforts will help to increase jobs and prosperity through greater participation in ever-expanding trade opportunities.”The new business model will pose some financial challenges for the LTC because larger websites require additional customer service, enhanced site functionality, server capacity and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) in order to drive additional buyer traffic to the site. Currently LTC are exclusively funded through private donors and the passion to do more outweighs the risk because it’s good for Lithuania.Ms. Gagnon reiterated, “The Lithuanian Trade Council invites and welcomes all manufacturers and service providers to participate. Companies simply register to Become a Vendor and agree to the simplified Internet Marketing Agreement to begin uploading products.” Although LTC have more than 1,500 product pages online today, LTC believe that they can scale to 50,000 pages during 2021 by expanding into new business sectors such as hotels/hospitality, printing, banking and technology services while increasing LTC's current categories for agriculture, machinery, food products and textiles.Lithuanian Trade Council, Inc. is a non-profit organization located at Lithuanian Hall in Baltimore, Maryland, established to expand trade between Lithuania and the United States by facilitating exports through LithuanianMarketplace.com. The organization is dedicated to serving the Lithuanian community and charities. The LithuanianMarketplace.com site was launched in 2018 and is always open to purchasers and other interest parties around the globe. See https://www.lithuaniantradecouncil.com and https://www.lithuanianmarketplace.com to keep abreast of all updates. Contact Information Lithuanian Marketplace

Lori V. Gagnon

667-221-0732



https://www.lithuanianmarketplace.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lithuanian Marketplace