BYD Brings Zero Emission Refuse Collection to Sunshine State

Jim.skeen@byd.com Los Angeles, CA, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Tuesday the City of Ocala, Florida will add five Class 8 battery-electric refuse trucks to its fleet, making it one of the first cities in Florida to adopt BYD’s innovative zero-emission technology. The trucks will be assembled in the United States with union labor.The Ocala City Council pre-approved the 2021 purchase of three quiet, clean-electric BYD refuse trucks and will buy two more in 2022. The BYD vehicles will replace older-model internal combustion powered trucks that are currently in use.“The community of Ocala has taken a leadership role in Florida with the purchase of these BYD electric trucks,” said John Gerra, Sr. Director of Business Development with BYD Motors. “All BYD trucks are purpose-built and utilize our proprietary safe battery technology that exceeds the requirements for some of the most rigorous safety-testing programs around the world.”Ocala officials estimate the operation of BYD trucks will result in fuel cost savings of nearly 78 percent. In addition, with fewer moving parts making them less costly to maintain, the city estimates there will be a cost savings of nearly 75 percent in maintenance costs. The BYD trucks are estimated to provide a total life cycle savings to Ocala of approximately $270,000 and a return on the taxpayers’ investment in under 5 years.BYD’s Lancaster, California manufacturing facility employs 750 men and women, many are members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, (SMART), Local 105. The Community Benefits Agreement includes a commitment to hire veterans, single parents and the formerly incarcerated. The partnership with the Antelope Valley Community College sets up apprenticeship programs so that people in the community can learn valuable skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.Globally, BYD has committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility, monitoring the supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. BYD selects only suppliers who share the commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.About BYDBYD, the leader in commercial electric truck deployments in the United States, is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and the global leader in battery-electric trucks with more than 12,000 electric trucks in service around the world. BYD is also an industry leader in several other high-tech sectors including automobiles, electronics, buses, forklifts, energy storage and solar power. BYD is a publicly traded company, with Berkshire Hathaway as BYD’s largest institutional shareholder.Media Contact:Jim Skeen661-264-8365Jim.skeen@byd.com Contact Information BYD

