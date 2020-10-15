Press Releases Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Premier Medical Staffing Services Ranked 13th on Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2020 List of Largest Wisconsin-Based Women-Owned Businesses

Milwaukee, WI, October 15, 2020 --(



Premier Medical Staffing Services was founded in 2002 by Laura Hanoski and her husband Mark Hanoski with the goal to become the most respected and progressive healthcare staffing company in the industry. Now in its 18th year of business, Premier Medical Staffing Services has earned a reputation for being a workforce solution company that consistently exceeds employee and client expectations.



“As former healthcare professionals, it was extremely important to Mark and me that we create a company that pushed the boundaries of what a healthcare staffing agency should be,” said Laura Hanoski, Owner and Managing Member of Premier Medical Staffing Services. “Our inclusion on the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2020 list of the largest Wisconsin-based women-owned businesses is a testament to the reality of this goal. We never would have been able to achieve the growth that we have without our amazing clinicians, clients and employees.”



This year marks the fourth consecutive time that Premier Medical Staffing Services has achieved this tremendous honor. The company ranked 28th on the list in 2017, 20th in 2018 and 16th in 2019. To qualify for inclusion on the list, the company must be 51% or greater women owned and based in Wisconsin.



About Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC is a nationally expanding healthcare staffing firm for healthcare professionals and companies. We understand our clients’ need for highly qualified, expertly trained medical professionals and are passionate about helping clinicians find employment opportunities that fit their personality and needs. Able to accommodate the ever-changing needs of the healthcare landscape, we offer per-diem, contract and direct hire placements to support the unique needs of each industry sector. Premier Medical Staffing Services is Joint Commission Certified, a Military Spouse Employment Partner and is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise. We are proudly nurse owned. For more information, please visit premiermedstaffing.com. Milwaukee, WI, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Milwaukee Business Journal, a weekly newspaper covering business news and events in southeastern Wisconsin, has released its annual list ranking the largest Wisconsin-based women-owned businesses for 2020. Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC, a nationally expanding healthcare staffing firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is proud to announce that it was ranked 13th out of this year’s 66 qualifying companies.Premier Medical Staffing Services was founded in 2002 by Laura Hanoski and her husband Mark Hanoski with the goal to become the most respected and progressive healthcare staffing company in the industry. Now in its 18th year of business, Premier Medical Staffing Services has earned a reputation for being a workforce solution company that consistently exceeds employee and client expectations.“As former healthcare professionals, it was extremely important to Mark and me that we create a company that pushed the boundaries of what a healthcare staffing agency should be,” said Laura Hanoski, Owner and Managing Member of Premier Medical Staffing Services. “Our inclusion on the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2020 list of the largest Wisconsin-based women-owned businesses is a testament to the reality of this goal. We never would have been able to achieve the growth that we have without our amazing clinicians, clients and employees.”This year marks the fourth consecutive time that Premier Medical Staffing Services has achieved this tremendous honor. The company ranked 28th on the list in 2017, 20th in 2018 and 16th in 2019. To qualify for inclusion on the list, the company must be 51% or greater women owned and based in Wisconsin.About Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLCPremier Medical Staffing Services, LLC is a nationally expanding healthcare staffing firm for healthcare professionals and companies. We understand our clients’ need for highly qualified, expertly trained medical professionals and are passionate about helping clinicians find employment opportunities that fit their personality and needs. Able to accommodate the ever-changing needs of the healthcare landscape, we offer per-diem, contract and direct hire placements to support the unique needs of each industry sector. Premier Medical Staffing Services is Joint Commission Certified, a Military Spouse Employment Partner and is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise. We are proudly nurse owned. For more information, please visit premiermedstaffing.com. Contact Information Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Katy Konkel

800-439-7012



https://premiermedstaffing.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC