Sequoia Applied Technologies Enters the Middle East Market

Sequoia Applied Technologies is a US based Software Engineering Services company that provides services and solutions in the fields of IoT, Cloud, Mobile applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data analytics. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sequoia Applied Technologies, a leading California-based software and product engineering company, announces the opening of a new venture in the Middle East.Adding a Middle East location is a strategic move to diversify and allow to have a physical presence in a place which is now becoming a testbed for emerging technologies with an ever-growing pool of talent.“We have identified an opportunity in Middle east market to offer HR services extending high-quality niche recruitment solutions, HR consultancy and training which currently not all companies have access to in terms of feasible options,” says Mitchelle Peter – Country Manager of SequoiaME.Sequoia Middle East hopes to enter the market and offer these services, equipped with resources and tools of communication, feedback and transparency that are key to companies being able to sustain themselves and grow. Furthermore we are living in unprecedented times where we understand how not having a job can add to the mental stress of being at home. SequoiaME is also committed to providing job-seekers constant updates to ensure they have a pleasant experience in finding the right job.Speaking on the Occasion Aju Kuriakose – CEO of Sequoia Applied Technologies said, “We believe that great companies are born from downturns which in turn will give us the opportunity to emerge as a far more durable and resilient business. We cannot pretend that COVID-19 has not impacted the economy or had a knock-on effect on the recruitment market, but we do know that recovery will come.”The new location, at Opal Tower, Business Bay in Dubai, U.A.E, will be the company's 6th office outside of its headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, and will become home to a growing team in the HR field in the Middle East.About SequoiaATSequoia Applied Technologies is a US based Software Engineering Services company that provides services and solutions in the fields of IoT, Cloud, Mobile applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data analytics. Contact Information SequoiaME

