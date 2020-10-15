Press Releases APFED Press Release

Receive press releases from APFED: By Email RSS Feeds: APFED’s Virtual Hike for HOPE Weekend Unites Eosinophilic Disease Community (October 17-18, 2020)

Event will help APFED fund research initiatives to advance eosinophil-associated diseases.

Atlanta, GA, October 15, 2020 --(



Eosinophil-associated diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions characterized by elevated levels of eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) in one or more specific areas of the body. The higher-than-normal number of eosinophils cause inflammation and damage to tissues and organs. These chronic diseases require lifelong treatment and symptoms may be debilitating.



Hike for HOPE participants can download and use the free Charity Miles app on their smartphone and join APFED’s hike team to track the team’s collective miles. They can then share with family and friends that they are participating in this virtual event and ask for their support by donating to APFED.



On Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, participants are encouraged to open the Charity Miles app to track their activities (walking, running, biking, dancing, or any activity they wish). APFED will award prizes to the top three registered participants who have the highest total dollar amount (minimum $200) of donations made to APFED in their honor by October 24, 2020.



“The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping our community, patients, and their loved ones from funding critical research efforts and safely raising awareness in their communities,” shared APFED Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “Every participant has an opportunity to make an incredible impact in our fight to end eosinophil-associated diseases, just by getting moving during our Hike for HOPE weekend.”



APFED’s participation in Charity Miles is made possible thanks to the generous support of Takeda.



To register for the virtual Hike for HOPE event, learn more, or make a donation, visit: apfed.org/events/hike-for-hope/.



About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)

The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy. https://apfed.org/ Atlanta, GA, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) invites patients, families, and supporters to gather together virtually on October 17 and 18 for the first national Hike for HOPE event. All proceeds will benefit APFED’s HOPE on the Horizon Research Program, which awards grants for innovative research proposals designed to lead to a better understanding of eosinophil-associated diseases.Eosinophil-associated diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions characterized by elevated levels of eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) in one or more specific areas of the body. The higher-than-normal number of eosinophils cause inflammation and damage to tissues and organs. These chronic diseases require lifelong treatment and symptoms may be debilitating.Hike for HOPE participants can download and use the free Charity Miles app on their smartphone and join APFED’s hike team to track the team’s collective miles. They can then share with family and friends that they are participating in this virtual event and ask for their support by donating to APFED.On Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, participants are encouraged to open the Charity Miles app to track their activities (walking, running, biking, dancing, or any activity they wish). APFED will award prizes to the top three registered participants who have the highest total dollar amount (minimum $200) of donations made to APFED in their honor by October 24, 2020.“The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping our community, patients, and their loved ones from funding critical research efforts and safely raising awareness in their communities,” shared APFED Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “Every participant has an opportunity to make an incredible impact in our fight to end eosinophil-associated diseases, just by getting moving during our Hike for HOPE weekend.”APFED’s participation in Charity Miles is made possible thanks to the generous support of Takeda.To register for the virtual Hike for HOPE event, learn more, or make a donation, visit: apfed.org/events/hike-for-hope/.About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy. https://apfed.org/ Contact Information APFED

Mary Jo Strobel

(713) 493-7749



www.apfed.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from APFED