Pure Image Salon Announces Grand Opening in Las Vegas

The new salon features an elegant atmosphere and friendly staff that is sure to make your visit a pleasant and memorable experience. The salon is co-owned by Elena Iniakina and Tanya Pishchanskaya, with nearly 40 years of combined experience. Their staff is European-trained and multilingual to better serve Vegas's beautiful, diverse community.



Pure Image Salon, a one stop shop for all beauty needs, is opening their doors during these trying times because they believe that beauty and self-confidence are just as important as ever. This was a difficult decision for salon owners but they are confident that it was the right one.



Pure Image Salon provides a safe, sanitized environment for all your styling and beauty needs. The management has worked hard to gather a variety of beauty services under one roof, so clients don’t have to risk going to different locations to get the services they need. The salon has been prioritizing cleanliness and safety since its inception, and as such, has built in safety measures, such as UV disinfecting lights, dividers, and a state of the art air filtration system. Their services include hair cut, styling, coloring, hair extensions, nails, permanent makeup, facial, eyelash extensions, massage therapy, and BOTOX and all skin rejuvenation injections done by licensed medical professionals.



During the month of November, Pure Image will be offering 20 percent off the first-time purchase of any procedure or product and free hair cut vouchers for kids under 14 with every adult hair service, all redeemable until the end of the year.



To thank all first responders for their sacrifice keeping us safe and healthy, Pure Image is offering a 20% discount on all services – valid first responder ID required.



Viktoria Vasileva

702-290-6571



pureimagesalon.com



