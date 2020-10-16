Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Testhouse Ltd. Press Release

Testhouse Receives Certifications for Quality Management and Information Security Management

Leading software testing and quality assurance consultancy, Testhouse, has been rewarded with the certifications ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 for its outstanding service, delivery and regulatory.

London, United Kingdom, October 16, 2020 --(



These certifications are benchmarks recognised within the global IT landscape, given to organisations with a proven track record for excellence in specific areas of expertise. They demonstrate that Testhouse is committed to providing the highest quality of service to its clients and partners, with an effective long-term strategy in place for delivering the best possible results in line with regulatory requirements.



The ISO 9001 family applies to organisations proactively improving the quality of their service to consistently meet their customers’ needs and expectations, relating to various aspects of quality management. The ISO 9001:2015 certification has been awarded for implementing a protocol that meets quality management system standards, creating a complete management process that allows Testhouse to make constant improvements within its core systems and processes for the benefit of its clients.



The ISO 27001:2013 certification comes from establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organisation. This proves Testhouse has the capability to thoroughly evaluate and identify risks, with appropriate measures in place to handle or minimise them. With this certification, Testhouse clients can be rest assured that they are working with a reliable quality assurance service provider, dedicated to protecting the integrity of their sensitive data and operating along globally-recognised guidelines.



Testhouse CEO, Sug Sahadevan, said, "We’re delighted to receive these certifications, because they give our clients additional confidence that we follow all the necessary statuary and regulatory requirements. They also prove that we’re working hard to continuously improve our offering, that we prioritise our clients’ best interests, keep their data secure, and that we’ll deliver an industry-leading quality assurance service at all times."



Testhouse’s team of consultants and quality assurance specialists are all highly trained in the requirements of these certifications, providing an additional layer of dependability.



These internationally recognised standards demonstrate that Testhouse is fit to meet the highest possible levels of quality for an IT consultancy, and that it is constantly driving standards to deliver the best possible service while adhering to all industry regulations.



About Testhouse Ltd.



Testhouse is a pure-play quality assurance, software testing, and DevOps company. Founded in 2000, Testhouse helps businesses across the globe deliver outstanding user experience through innovative QA solutions and a unique off-site, on-site, and offshore delivery model. The company’s highly customisable software testing and QA solutions ensure the shortest turnaround times to improve business efficiencies and maximise return on investment. Testhouse is a fast-growing global organisation, with a strong presence across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, USA and India.



Anish Roy

+91 471 2700117



https://www.testhouse.net/



