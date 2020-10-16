YCP Solidiance's New Report on the Transformation of Myanmar's Retail Sector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases YCP Solidiance Press Release

Their latest white paper, “The Transformation of Myanmar’s Retail Industry,” highlights that Myanmar’s retail landscape will maintain a momentum of steady and robust growth, with ample opportunities for foreign investments.

Yangon, Burma, October 16, 2020 --



Demographic Changes Lead to Bigger Opportunities

These are some critical components of the retail industry of Myanmar:



Demographic changes lead to more significant untapped potentials

The 16-35 years age group accounts for a third of the country’s - 54 million population - while the under 25 years age group accounts for 46% of the total population. As such, Myanmar represents the untapped rising consumer market and promises long-term growth opportunities for retailers and consumer brands.



The modern retail landscape is increasing in prominence

Years ago, wet markets and traditional stores dominated the retail landscape in Myanmar. Today, the number of modern retail channels increases and currently accounts for approximately 10% of the country’s retail segment. Despite its small number, its revenue growth from 2013 to 2018 is at the CAGR level of 32.8%.



Promising growth is expected in the coming years

These days, modern groceries, F&B franchises, and malls can be found easily in big cities. In the fourth quarter of the 2019 calendar year (Q4 2019), Yangon’s retail area grew by 5% Q-o-Q and 6% Y-o-Y, primarily driven by new shopping malls. However, traditional retail, such as kiosks, wet markets, and small grocers remain dominant, accounting for 90% of the retail industry. The government’s policy on liberalization has encouraged modern retail companies to expand their businesses through foreign partnerships.



Myanmar’s Future of Retail: What’s in it for investors?

The retail sector in Myanmar is expected to expand further due to the opportunities and critical drivers present across the industry:



One of the key drivers of this development is a fundamental shift in consumer lifestyle and behaviors. These days, Myanmar consumers spend more on foreign brands, and leisure and entertainment enabling mixed and integrated retail developers have better potential in entering these segments.



The new market potential is available in Mandalay, the second commercial capital in the country, which has witnessed a rise in retail development. Unfortunately, distribution costs may cause a problem for developers.



Sitaresti Astarini

(+62) 21 2598 2120



www.ycpsolidiance.com



