Camp Bow Wow® Oak Creek Celebrates the Grand Opening of Local Doggy Day Care & Boarding Facility with Howl-O-Ween Event

Nation’s Largest and Most Trusted Pet Care Franchise Hosts Doggy-Themed Event in Drexel Town Square to Mark the Opening of Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek

Oak Creek, WI, October 16, 2020 --



To celebrate its Grand Opening, Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek is hosting an outdoor “Howl-O-ween” event on Sunday, October 18 from 11am – 4pm in Drexel Town Square. Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek invites the community to join them and learn more about the premium pet care services that Camp Bow Wow offers to hundreds of communities throughout North America.



Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek’s “Howl-O-ween” celebration will feature a variety of fun, safe and socially distant activities in Drexel Town Square, which will be outfitted with hand washing stations and additional safety precautions. The family-friendly event will include on-site adoptions with local rescues, such as New Beginnings Shi Tzu Rescue, Shar-Pei Savers, Lucky Mutts and Woof Gang, which Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek works closely with to help local pups find their fur-ever homes. In addition to adoption opportunities, the Camp is offering numerous pup-related happenings, including a Halloween-themed doggy photo booth, an on-site bone bar and raffles throughout the event. Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek will also have a pet costume contest from 12pm to 1pm, hosted by local radio personality, Riggs. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners will be decided by the event audience, as well as Facebook livestream viewers who are joining virtually. Local vendors will further be in attendance, with on-site booths distanced six feet apart, including Fromm, Petchouli Creations, Crafts to Memories, For the Love of Drax, Pleasant Valley Treats, Agility Possibilities, State Farm, Drawings by Ariel and the Gouda Girls food truck.



“We’re thrilled to officially open Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek and celebrate with our canine-loving community at our ‘Howl-O-Ween’ event in Drexel Town Square,” said Brett Ippolite, Owner. “At Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek, we’re committed to providing premier pet care in Oak Creek, and we offer services that fit the needs of our local pups with exercise and socialization during day care and overnight boarding.”



Since 2000, Camp Bow Wow has provided fun and dependable dog care services that pet parents trust. The new Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek brings to the area an 8000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility for both daytime play and extended overnight stays. With extensive daily cleaning protocols that keeps the Camp clean for dogs, employees and pet parents alike, Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek offers the following services and amenities:



- Certified Camp Counselors®



- Extensively trained in dog behavior, pet CPR, and pet first aid



- 5 Large Indoor and Outdoor Play Yards



- Dog pools and indoor/outdoor play equipment



- Live Camper Cams: Parents can keep an eye on their pup throughout the day



- Multiple Luxury Suites: Provide ultimate comfort and relaxation for dogs with 24-hour in-suite Camper Cams to check in day or night, TVs, spacious floor plan and quieter space



- 70 Spacious Cabins: Featuring comfy cots and cozy fleece blankets



- Climate-Controlled Atmosphere



- Tasty Bedtime Campfire Treats for Overnight Campers



- Grooming Services



- All-Inclusive Pricing



For additional information about Camp Bow Wow Oak Creek, please visit



About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 240 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $140+ million-dollar brand, with over 180 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.



About The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation:

Brooke Miller

646-507-5709





