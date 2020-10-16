Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Hillcrest Urgent Care of Alabama, PC and Carbon Health

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, October 16, 2020



Dr. Jimmy Dawood mentioned regarding the transaction, “I was very pleased to find out that Carbon Health shares the same philosophy of putting patients first and providing excellent care in a friendly environment as I do. The Benchmark team was always available and more than a partner in the whole process! Matthew Kekelis and Neal Wilkerson in particular were very professional, resourceful, supportive and friendly. They went above and beyond to ensure the successful completion of the sale.”



The buyer, Carbon Health is a San Francisco based technology-enabled healthcare provider delivering omnichannel primary and urgent care across the country. The company, launched in 2015, has re-engineered healthcare delivery from the ground up to provide an exceptional experience for both providers and patients, making high-quality care accessible to all.



“We are grateful to work with Benchmark International and Dr. Dawood of Hillcrest Urgent Care of Alabama for a seamless transition,” said Will Abbott, Chief Operating Officer at Carbon Health. “Dr. Dawood and his team have built a thriving practice in the Greater Mobile community. The Carbon Health team is excited to build on this foundation and continue to provide high-quality care while integrating additional innovations to expand services and meet the community where they are.”



Regarding the deal completion, Transaction Director Matthew Kekelis at Benchmark International commented, “Benchmark, through are open bid process, was able to secure many interested parties in a short period of time. Because of this, we were able to successfully negotiate an offer our Client could not pass up. A straightforward diligence process with open lines of communication between all parties expedited the time to deal completion. “Everyone involved in this transaction diligently worked together and agreed early on that this was a great match. Hillcrest Urgent Care is a beacon of healthcare excellence in the community. We were all excited to find the perfect buyer, Carbon Health, to build upon Hillcrest’s commitment of providing exceptional healthcare.”



About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is the technology-enabled healthcare provider designed from the ground up to put patient-care first. By combining technology with modern clinics, it delivers a uniquely seamless experience from virtual care to in-person care to meet patients where they are. Carbon Health removes the boundaries to high-quality, transparent and personal care and envisions making patient-centric, world-class care accessible and a reality for everyone. Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco with clinics across California and virtual care in 16 states across the U.S. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com



Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com



Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

