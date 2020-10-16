PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Elwyn

Annual Elwyn Day Celebration Goes Virtual


In an abundance of caution, the iconic human services organization transitioned its annual event to an online virtual event, held on October 10, 2020.

Media, PA, October 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- More than 60 people gathered online on Saturday, October 10, 2020 for Elwyn Day, a festive celebration created specifically for the individuals in Elwyn's care. The annual event is in recognition of a promise made in 1852: to enrich the quality of life for individuals with diverse challenges.

Participants across the country raised funds by engaging in activities or challenges of their choice including axe throwing, fishing, and a team triathlon. Culminating in an online celebration and dance party hosted by Deejay Howard, attendees were brought together with Zoom to visually connect and enjoy popular dance tunes. Saturday’s program also featured welcoming remarks from Chuck McLister, Elwyn’s President and CEO, and Seth Gibbs of Presenting Sponsor - Telesystem.

“We rely on the generosity of individuals and sponsors to help us continue our vital work. The funds raised at this event advance our mission, and we are grateful to everyone who made Elwyn Day an overwhelming success,” said Marguerite Kraftson, Vice President of Advancement at Elwyn.

Together, a record $70,000 was raised due to the grass root efforts of individual fundraisers and dedicated sponsors. Sponsors included Presenting Sponsor, Telesystem; Gold Sponsors, Cypher Language Services, HB Electric, and On The Level Construction; and Silver Sponsors, BDO, CSS, Inc., Tom and Jane McCaully, and SeneGence.
Elwyn
Jennifer Gaier
610-891-7689
www.elwyn.org

