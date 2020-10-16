Acosta/Mosaic Joins KIB, Parks Department to Plant Trees Service Project at Bird’s Fort Trail

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Acosta Cares volunteers, Acosta Marketing employees, as well as employees from Mosaic Sales Solutions joined Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) and the City of Irving Parks and Recreation arbor team Oct. 9 to plant native trees at Bird’s Fort Trail. The group of five volunteers provided twelve hours of service, planting twelve trees along northern Campion Trail.The trees were purchased with funds from a BAPS Charities - an organization with a goal of planting one billion trees worldwide. KIB was a beneficiary of BAPS Charities’ Walk Dallas and received the donation as part of that event.The arbor team provided instruction prior to planting. The team instructed volunteers on the proper methods of root preparation, how to measure the depth of the holes for the size of the tree, as well as mulching, irrigation, and tree stabilization.“The Acosta Cares group has partnered with KIB for several years,” said KIB board member Kelly Horn. “Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the volunteers were unable to have their usual spring service day, which typically involves more than 60 people. The volunteers really made a positive difference on the Campion Trail. KIB also would like to thank BAPS Charities for the generous donation that made this day possible.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

