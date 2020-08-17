Intertek Announces SourceClear™ That Allows Brands to Show Visibility and Traceability of Their Product Sustainability Claims Across the Supply Chain

Press Releases Intertek Press Release

"SourceClear™ was developed to support our customers' sustainability journey, while fulfilling the demands of today's consumers. Consumers value sustainability and are making buying decisions based on brands who are taking proactive measures to address climate change and other responsible sourcing issues, while also being transparent on how products are originated and recycled," says Calin Moldovean, President, Intertek Business Assurance & Food Services. "We share our customers' sustainability goals which is why it is at the forefront of Intertek's business decisions. We're proud to offer a bespoke solution to simplify the traceability and verification of their product claims and in return, together we are helping to make the consumer goods market more sustainable for us all." Lowell, MA, August 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of SourceClear™ a new technology platform that provides visibility and traceability across supply chain relationships.SourceClear™ manages and certifies product and materials data and business transactions throughout the various supply chain partners and provides traceability to suppliers, manufacturers, and global brands. With independent validation of product sustainability claims such as recycled content, organic materials, good environmental and social practices in the manufacture of products, it allows for accurate and verified labelling of products.In a competitive trading environment, suppliers and manufacturers are looking to differentiate in the marketplace and provide evidence to their customers that they are addressing sustainability. Through SourceClear™ global companies can demonstrate that their products and brands are environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and have a positive impact on society. The platform enables companies of all sizes to demonstrate their sustainability commitments with confidence, while helping conscious consumers make better informed product choices towards a sustainable future.Through Intertek’s independent certification of facilities and product materials, SourceClear™ will manage the end-to-end process for scope certificates and transaction certificates against the Textile Exchange’s Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and Global Recycled Standard (GRS).Benefits of SourceClear™:-Visibility of facilities, subcontractors, and business partners in scope of certification-Traceability of products and materials verified for recycled and organic content-Guided online end to end process for managing certifications-Enhance reporting of sustainability goals; data and documentation accessible in one platform-Secure sharing of authentic and verifiable certification with customers-Achieve trusted and verified supplier partner status to your global customers"SourceClear™ was developed to support our customers' sustainability journey, while fulfilling the demands of today's consumers. Consumers value sustainability and are making buying decisions based on brands who are taking proactive measures to address climate change and other responsible sourcing issues, while also being transparent on how products are originated and recycled," says Calin Moldovean, President, Intertek Business Assurance & Food Services. "We share our customers' sustainability goals which is why it is at the forefront of Intertek's business decisions. We're proud to offer a bespoke solution to simplify the traceability and verification of their product claims and in return, together we are helping to make the consumer goods market more sustainable for us all." Contact Information Intertek

