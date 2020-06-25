Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Intertek Press Release

Receive press releases from Intertek: By Email RSS Feeds: Intertek Adds Enhanced Features to Its Market-Leading Supply Chain Compliance Solution Inlight 2.0, Enabling Organisations to Manage Increasingly-Complex Supply Chains

Lowell, MA, June 25, 2020 --(



Inlight™ provides the technology and expertise which enables organisations to better understand their supply chain risks and protect their brand. It is a cost-effective solution for global companies who require trusted information about the identities, capabilities and compliance of their supplier partners. The supply chain risk management platform minimizes risks and knowledge gaps by enabling visibility into the different aspects of suppliers, which is vital for success in today’s global business environment.



The platform enables organisations to map their supply chain and bring visibility to the workings of their vendor partners. With the support of Inlight, customers can turn potential disruptions and compliance irregularities to their competitive advantage with captured market share and operational efficiencies.



Inlight2.0 includes new features and updates which allow users more flexibility and customisation to their unique supply chain programmes, including:



-Enhanced analytics giving our clients live dashboards of their suppliers performance, trends, risks and opportunities.

-Wisetail™, an integrated dynamic online learning platform, allowing clients to drive training and learning based on corrective action plan outputs

-Helping suppliers reduce audit and corrective action plan fatigue via an automated mutual recognition process. Not only ensuring speed to mitigate non-compliance risks, but saving the suppliers time and money to stay focused on corrective action implementation



The Assurance solution provides assessment and analysis of risk events at all points in the supply chain, from the sourcing of raw materials, compliance of customer and international regulations, to end-use by consumers. The web-based platform incorporates Intertek’s subject matter expertise and risk assessment methodologies, which have been developed over a history of more than 20 years in supply chain risk and compliance auditing. This is supported by the benefits of a global and local network of offices and outsourced teams who speak the local language and understand the local market.



Calin Moldovean, President of Intertek Business Assurance, said: "Intertek assurance services have been supporting companies for more than two decades to deliver a more transparent and socially responsible supply chain. Inlight was introduced to go deeper into the supply chain bringing much needed visibility, trust and assurance. Working with our clients and their layers of suppliers, we have understood the gaps to take this compliance journey even further. I am delighted to announce Intertek Inlight 2.0 today taking our clients to the next level of supply chain visibility, supplier compliance improvement and analytical intelligence."



For more information about Intertek Inlight, visit www.inlight-intertek.com. Lowell, MA, June 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to unveil its recently updated, end-to-end Supply Chain compliance solution, Intertek Inlight 2.0. With enhanced analytical improvements, it was built to meet the needs of the evolving complexity of the global supply chain, allowing for increased product advancements, adaptive planning and continual improvement.Inlight™ provides the technology and expertise which enables organisations to better understand their supply chain risks and protect their brand. It is a cost-effective solution for global companies who require trusted information about the identities, capabilities and compliance of their supplier partners. The supply chain risk management platform minimizes risks and knowledge gaps by enabling visibility into the different aspects of suppliers, which is vital for success in today’s global business environment.The platform enables organisations to map their supply chain and bring visibility to the workings of their vendor partners. With the support of Inlight, customers can turn potential disruptions and compliance irregularities to their competitive advantage with captured market share and operational efficiencies.Inlight2.0 includes new features and updates which allow users more flexibility and customisation to their unique supply chain programmes, including:-Enhanced analytics giving our clients live dashboards of their suppliers performance, trends, risks and opportunities.-Wisetail™, an integrated dynamic online learning platform, allowing clients to drive training and learning based on corrective action plan outputs-Helping suppliers reduce audit and corrective action plan fatigue via an automated mutual recognition process. Not only ensuring speed to mitigate non-compliance risks, but saving the suppliers time and money to stay focused on corrective action implementationThe Assurance solution provides assessment and analysis of risk events at all points in the supply chain, from the sourcing of raw materials, compliance of customer and international regulations, to end-use by consumers. The web-based platform incorporates Intertek’s subject matter expertise and risk assessment methodologies, which have been developed over a history of more than 20 years in supply chain risk and compliance auditing. This is supported by the benefits of a global and local network of offices and outsourced teams who speak the local language and understand the local market.Calin Moldovean, President of Intertek Business Assurance, said: "Intertek assurance services have been supporting companies for more than two decades to deliver a more transparent and socially responsible supply chain. Inlight was introduced to go deeper into the supply chain bringing much needed visibility, trust and assurance. Working with our clients and their layers of suppliers, we have understood the gaps to take this compliance journey even further. I am delighted to announce Intertek Inlight 2.0 today taking our clients to the next level of supply chain visibility, supplier compliance improvement and analytical intelligence."For more information about Intertek Inlight, visit www.inlight-intertek.com. Contact Information Intertek

Lauren Whittemore

+1-800-810-1195



https://www.intertek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Intertek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend