Press Releases Intertek Press Release

Receive press releases from Intertek: By Email RSS Feeds: Intertek & Roquette Announce the Launch of a New Shared Audit Program Dedicated to the Food Industry

Heudebouville, France, September 07, 2020 --(



Built on the trusted partnership between Intertek and Roquette, the shared audit program allows multiple food companies to evaluate the same supplier simultaneously through a single third-party audit while maintaining the same level of quality and safety.



This approach provides multiple benefits to the food companies:



-Audit performed by an expert

-Tailored audit report

-Time optimization (business trip, audit preparation, report writing, etc.)

-Audit solution adapted to the current worldwide health situation



Consumers and authorities are concerned about their supply chain risks. Intertek’s Supply Chain Assurance solutions cover the key areas such as quality, food safety, traceability, and more. The collaboration between Roquette and Intertek will introduce the concept of shared audits to the food industry and will help to take the next step forward in creating a safer food supply chain through the audit practices.



For more than 130 years, Intertek has had a systemic approach to Total Quality Assurance (TQA) and has developed world-leading innovative solutions in the areas of auditing, testing, inspection, and certification. Intertek audits organizations which produce and distribute raw food materials and food products to certification programmes recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).



Katia Jambart, Roquette’s Head of Global Customer Service Quality states, “Knowing Intertek's expertise in setting up shared audits and its tools available for their organization, it was natural that we chose them to support us in the development and implementation of this new shared audit practice for our Food customers. ”



Intertek has been working with brand leaders and industry groups to develop shared audit programs since the early 2000s, first in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, and more recently for consumer goods, textiles, and apparels.



Alessandro Ferracino, Regional Director for Business Assurance & Food activities adds, “We are delighted that Roquette has trusted us to offer their clients the concept of a shared audit. The launch of this program with Roquette in France and internationally represents an important step in the development of our activities, with an increased desire to continuously seek and provide innovative solutions adapted to the needs of our customers.” Heudebouville, France, September 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Intertek, the leading Total Quality Assurance service provider for industries worldwide, and Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients for Food, Nutrition and Health markets, announce today the launch of a shared audit program for the food industry.Built on the trusted partnership between Intertek and Roquette, the shared audit program allows multiple food companies to evaluate the same supplier simultaneously through a single third-party audit while maintaining the same level of quality and safety.This approach provides multiple benefits to the food companies:-Audit performed by an expert-Tailored audit report-Time optimization (business trip, audit preparation, report writing, etc.)-Audit solution adapted to the current worldwide health situationConsumers and authorities are concerned about their supply chain risks. Intertek’s Supply Chain Assurance solutions cover the key areas such as quality, food safety, traceability, and more. The collaboration between Roquette and Intertek will introduce the concept of shared audits to the food industry and will help to take the next step forward in creating a safer food supply chain through the audit practices.For more than 130 years, Intertek has had a systemic approach to Total Quality Assurance (TQA) and has developed world-leading innovative solutions in the areas of auditing, testing, inspection, and certification. Intertek audits organizations which produce and distribute raw food materials and food products to certification programmes recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).Katia Jambart, Roquette’s Head of Global Customer Service Quality states, “Knowing Intertek's expertise in setting up shared audits and its tools available for their organization, it was natural that we chose them to support us in the development and implementation of this new shared audit practice for our Food customers. ”Intertek has been working with brand leaders and industry groups to develop shared audit programs since the early 2000s, first in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, and more recently for consumer goods, textiles, and apparels.Alessandro Ferracino, Regional Director for Business Assurance & Food activities adds, “We are delighted that Roquette has trusted us to offer their clients the concept of a shared audit. The launch of this program with Roquette in France and internationally represents an important step in the development of our activities, with an increased desire to continuously seek and provide innovative solutions adapted to the needs of our customers.” Contact Information Intertek

Lauren Whittemore

+1-800-810-1195



https://www.intertek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Intertek