DashStylists.com Expands in Georgia and Add New Services

DashStylists.com opens its services in new cities, Augusta and Savannah and launches new hair services: braids, hair extensions and bridal services.

Atlanta, GA, October 17, 2020 --(



With a reasonable 2 weeks delay, DashStylists.com is launching its services in Augusta and Savannah. In each new city, first DashStylists will rely on a small number of



In the meantime, DashStylists is strengthening its network of hairstylists and barbers in the south half of Atlanta and starting business in Atlanta northern counties like Hall and Cherokee counties.



DashStylists.com now covers more than 6.5 million inhabitants with a pool of more than 40 barbers and hair stylists signed up on the DashStylists platform.



DashStylists expand the range of offered services as well.



Primarily focused on the basic services like haircuts and hairstyling for the beginnings, DashStylists team has worked hard with the stylists to offer new services on the website: braids, hair extensions, bridal services.



Braids services include for now box braids and knotless braids. Hair extension services cover almost all main techniques: tape in, microlink, keratin bond and hand tied. Bridals services are the classic ones for the bride and the bridesmaids.



And to meet popular demand, DashStylists also created family bundles: these are bundles including services for parents (1 or 2) and children (1 or 2). Several appointments at the same place and time enables the stylist to offer a discount. Hence it is a win win offer.



COVID-19 Information

Just a reminder regarding the safety measures being applied at DashStylists.com for hairdressers and customers:



a full set of protective gear (from head to toe),

the Barbicide COVID-19 Sanitation Certification,

a set of 20 safety rules applied by the barbers and hairstylists, including styling clients outdoors



Details of DashStylists.com policy and measures: www.pro.dash-stylists.com/covid-19



About DashStylists.com:

DashStylists is a trademark of CutOnce llc, a company based and 100% made in Atlanta (GA). Pierre Dubois, the founder of the company is a French entrepreneur, founder of 2 disruptive startups (in 2000, co-founder of the first online mortgage comparison platform in France, in 2009 founder of an online marketplace for solar energy equipments).



Almost non-existent in the US, mobile hairstyling is a very popular service in France (mobile hair services represent 20% of the total hair services market) and has been growing faster for 5 to 10 years. So it seemed just logical to import these services here, where the needs are huge among the older and disabled population.



Press & General Contact:

pld@dashstsylists.com

