PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BlackBeltHelp

Press Release

Receive press releases from BlackBeltHelp: By Email RSS Feeds:

College of Biblical Studies Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT Help Desk and Financial Aid Support


BlackBeltHelp announced its partnership with the College of Biblical Studies to assist its students, staff, and faculty with 24x7 IT Help Desk and Financial Aid Support.

Chicago, IL, October 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The 24x7 help desk support will enable the college to provide timely and personalized resolution to the users' support requests.

College of Biblical Studies will also leverage Simplify – an omnichannel and integrated platform by BlackBeltHelp to improve their user experience, and Chatbot to reduce the number of help desk interactions by providing faster resolution to end-users' requests. The quick and accurate resolutions will enable the college's expert staff to focus on more pressing concerns.

The college selected BlackBeltHelp for its ability to provide a secure and scalable support structure for their institution while also focusing on improving operational efficiency and streamlining costs.

Therefore, in the best interest of the time, this help desk has been implemented delineating the following benefits:

- 24x7 anytime, anywhere student support
- Increases the accuracy of answers
- Provides real-time insightful dashboards and tools to drive high-value decision making
- All interactions are recorded; reference to history with ease
- Expands service and increases efficiency
- Reduced operational costs

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

1. General IT:
- Network Connectivity
- Productivity Applications
- Antivirus / Security Utilities
- Operating System Support
- Email
- Password Reset

2. LMS:
- Computer-related issues
- Basic Instructor Grade book issues
- How to submit a quiz
- How to post to a discussion thread
- Course navigation & finding grades
- Adding/Dropping courses

3. Financial Aid:
- What is the deadline to apply for financial aid?
- How often does the FAFSA need to be completed?
- How does the EFC affect my financial aid?
- Where can I check the status of my financial aid application?
- FAFSA denied me, Can I get a student loan?

Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com
Contact Information
BlackBeltHelp
Fiona Wood
844-255-2358
Contact
https://www.blackbelthelp.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BlackBeltHelp
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help