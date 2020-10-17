Press Releases Champions for Philanthropy Press Release

Receive press releases from Champions for Philanthropy: By Email RSS Feeds: Champions for Philanthropy Launches New “Athlete Resource Center”

Champions for Philanthropy’s Athlete Resource Center is a platform created to help athletes make a social impact in their communities.

New York, NY, October 17, 2020 --(



CFP ARC, a membership service, provides a wide range of athletes with foundational support by providing fundraising guides, templates, board of director support, marketing and compliance audits, and special rates on consulting hours. Athletes will be able to learn, amplify their voices, and build their organizations to their full potential.



“Athletes have an incredible platform to help those around them, and now more than ever, we want to make it more accessible for all athletes to give back,” says co-founders Alycia Powell and Michelle Mays.



Athletes can choose from the basic or premium membership packages. Basic membership offers members access to newsletters and webinars for advice, best practices, resources, and connections with fellow philanthropic-minded athletes for regular coaching calls and forums. Athletes with an established nonprofit can join a premium membership to receive support with social media, compliance, long-term strategies, grant applications, one-on-one coaching, board of director services, and downloadable templates.



Anyone interested in joining CFP ARC’s community of athletes striving to be social changemakers can visit cfparc.org, or contact ARC@championsforphilanthropy.org for more information.



About Champions for Philanthropy: Champions for Philanthropy was founded in 2017. CFP assists professional athletes in furthering their philanthropic pursuits by establishing and/or managing their nonprofit organizations, as well as creating other charitable vehicles and providing direction and avenues to give back. CFP also maintains a blog, The Sport of Philanthropy, to highlight and profile the charitable endeavors of professional athletes, teams and leagues. Learn more at championsforphilanthropy.org.



Socially: Twitter @Chmphilanthropy, Instagram @championsforphilanthropy New York, NY, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Champions for Philanthropy launched its Athlete Resource Center (CFP ARC) on October 1, giving more athletes the tools and support they need to make a social impact in their communities.CFP ARC, a membership service, provides a wide range of athletes with foundational support by providing fundraising guides, templates, board of director support, marketing and compliance audits, and special rates on consulting hours. Athletes will be able to learn, amplify their voices, and build their organizations to their full potential.“Athletes have an incredible platform to help those around them, and now more than ever, we want to make it more accessible for all athletes to give back,” says co-founders Alycia Powell and Michelle Mays.Athletes can choose from the basic or premium membership packages. Basic membership offers members access to newsletters and webinars for advice, best practices, resources, and connections with fellow philanthropic-minded athletes for regular coaching calls and forums. Athletes with an established nonprofit can join a premium membership to receive support with social media, compliance, long-term strategies, grant applications, one-on-one coaching, board of director services, and downloadable templates.Anyone interested in joining CFP ARC’s community of athletes striving to be social changemakers can visit cfparc.org, or contact ARC@championsforphilanthropy.org for more information.About Champions for Philanthropy: Champions for Philanthropy was founded in 2017. CFP assists professional athletes in furthering their philanthropic pursuits by establishing and/or managing their nonprofit organizations, as well as creating other charitable vehicles and providing direction and avenues to give back. CFP also maintains a blog, The Sport of Philanthropy, to highlight and profile the charitable endeavors of professional athletes, teams and leagues. Learn more at championsforphilanthropy.org.Socially: Twitter @Chmphilanthropy, Instagram @championsforphilanthropy Contact Information Michelle Mays

212-653-8814 Ext. 2



www.cfparc.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Champions for Philanthropy