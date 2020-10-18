Meals On Wheels for Kids Expands to Tampa

Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Delivering meals and shelf stable food to children, and their families, when attending school virtually.

The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched this past March. MOW4Kids, was developed in response to COVID-19 school closures, to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing open food pantries. The program currently serves Clearwater and St. Petersburg in Pinellas County, Wimauma in South Hillsborough County, Dade City in Pasco County, and will continue to expand the program, to include Tampa in North Hillsborough County.



Volunteers with level 2 background checks will help deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids on Mondays starting at 10AM. Volunteers will board Hillsborough County Public Schools buses, along with the bus driver, to then go out an deliver shelf stable boxes of food and cold meal packs to children and families residing in Tampa, zip code 33613.



At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. The program provides meals, shelf stable groceries, including produce, as resources allow. Children may experience an increase in overall nutrition, food security, and feelings of social connectedness from volunteers stopping by.



Volunteer drivers are needed each week to help deliver on Mondays from Mort Elementary School in Tampa. Routes take about 60 minutes to complete. To sign up to volunteer, please visit https://networktoendhunger.org/volunteer/.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need.



To find out how you can get involved, visit https://networktoendhunger.org/mow4kids/ or call (813) 344-5837.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Contact Information Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



