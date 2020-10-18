Shannon Puopolo Honored as Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 Honoree



Shannon Puopolo has been recognized as one of Business Observer magazine’s 40 Under 40 honorees during the virtual ceremony held on October 15, 2020.





Puopolo is chair of the firm’s Hiring Committee and concentrates her practice in the area of complex business litigation, with a focus on real estate litigation and creditor's rights in bankruptcy and state court proceedings. Among other charitable endeavors, she is a member of the inaugural board of the Lee County Bar Association Foundation. For the last five consecutive years, she has chaired the Lee County Bar Association’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament, raising over $100,000 to fund grants to local charities.



“Shannon Puopolo is a talented business litigator and works tirelessly in the community. She is quite deserving of such a prestigious award that recognizes community leaders for their work not only in their profession, but also for their significant contributions to our communities.” Douglas B. Szabo, Business Litigation Department Chair.



Puopolo has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine as a “Rising Star” in the field of business litigation for nine consecutive years (2012-2020), and named a “Top Lawyer” in business litigation and mortgage banking foreclosure law by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2020). She received her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis (B.A., 2005) and her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law (J.D., cum laude, 2009). Puopolo may be reached at shannon.puopolo@henlaw.com or via phone at 239.344.1116.



Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



