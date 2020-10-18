Bay Area Criminal Defense Attorney Shares Cocktail Tutorial Inspired by a Punk Song

Press Releases Red Metric Law Press Release

Hayward, CA, October 18, 2020



Associate Attorney, Joseph McPeak is not only known for fighting tooth and nail in the courtroom, but, also, for making a mean cocktail during happy hour.



Joe hosts a weekly IGTV series named “SideBar.” In this episode, he makes the Turkish Song of the Damned - a coffee-based cocktail named after a famous song by The Pogues.



Joe walks viewers through the steps of how to make this cocktail right from home. The Turkish Song of the Damned has a dark flavor profile that calls for three different types of liquor, cardamom and xocolatl bitters, and the star of the show - iced coffee. Afterwards, Joe tastes the drink and shares that “it is definitely on the bitter side and the cynar and coffee are the loudest ingredients.” If anyone is in search of a drink with a dark flavor profile that pairs well with a grungy punk song, this is a must try.



Red Metric law is a full-service criminal defense law firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm has multiple offices across Northern California in the counties of San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Joaquin. Facing criminal charges is stressful, and Red Metric prides itself in understanding the importance of presenting the good traits of a person that is found in a difficult situation. Red Metric has a diverse team of professionals that bring new perspectives to the table that can be found across the firm's social media platforms.

