Launch Potato Named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Honolulu, HI, October 18, 2020 --(



“Our mission is to build valuable companies with smart, fun, and passionate team members. We are thrilled to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. I give all the credit to the team's ability to successfully execute strategic initiatives leading to a record-breaking year for financial growth,” said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato.



Great Place to Work® determined this list by conducting an annual workforce study, representing more than 4.1 million employees. To be considered, companies submitted an application describing their HR programs and practices. Great Place to Work® then conducted an anonymous survey of each company’s workforce. The evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do.



“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a diverse, global team. I believe we are a Great Place to Work because Launch Potato strives to nurture its culture and our team leans into our core values,” said Christine Yaged, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Launch Potato.



In order to continually attract and maintain top talent, Launch Potato supports associates both personally and professionally by offering flexible work schedules and remote work opportunities. Outside of the two annual company retreats, team members meet with leadership on a weekly basis. The organization emphasizes scale while remaining lean, and Launch Potato has achieved continued success because of the team's innovation and passion for their work.

