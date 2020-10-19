PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Support Small Towns Using Technology and Help Reverse Big City Migration


A Kickstarter has been launched in support of stopping the population loss of small towns.

San Antonio, TX, October 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ashby Navis & Tennyson Media Publisher, LLC.

A Kickstarter hosted by Ashby Navis & Tennyson Media Publisher, LLC. has been launched in support of stopping the population loss of small towns. This project features technology to showcase the abundant content and histories of rural areas using Hands-free VR controlled with your eyes, Android Rural Meditations, and Regional History Experiences.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1749822659/showcasing-small-towns-to-reverse-big-city-migration

Rural exodus to large urban spaces has been a growing trend in the last decades. A turning point may finally be on the horizon with the embrace of technology, the need for spacing, and virtual social connectivity becoming more prevalent.

2020 has proven that many daily essential tasks can be completed from home, with an internet connection. From education, to shopping, to telemedicine, the world is accessible wherever you are logging in from.

We are traveling to small towns to showcase their viability. The goal is to share their stories, images, and sounds, to demonstrate how small town living can be a viable alternative to crowded urban spaces.

Several exceptional reward tiers are available for those contributing to the project. See project link for more details.

Contact Information
Ashby Navis & Tennyson Media Publisher LLC
Michael Morse
210-204-4232
Contact
lowapps.com

