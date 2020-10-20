Press Releases EJEAS Press Release

Receive press releases from EJEAS: By Email RSS Feeds: EJEAS Motorcycle and Referee Bluetooth Intercom

New York, NY, October 20, 2020 --(



EJEAS E300 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset, With 40mm Speakers

Regular Price: $118.00, Sale Price: $98.00 (17% Off)

The EJEAS E300 motorcycle Bluetooth Headset is one of the better options out there if you’re looking to add a comm unit to your helmet. It features Bluetooth 4.2, an integrated 40mm speakers, Bluetooth module communication system, advanced wind noise cancellation, intuitive voice prompts, and can use EJEAS EUC remote control support. The system will intercom up to 0.2 miles, talk time is 8 hours, and standby time is 300 hours. The unit is currently 17 percent off, which will save you about $20.



EJEAS E6 Plus Helmet Bluetooth Intercom, With Remote Control

Regular Price: $85.00, Sale Price: $75.00 (12% Off)

The EJEAS E6 Plus is one of those Bluetooth comm units that you simply shouldn’t overlook. Yes, it’s a bit of a pricey option compared to EJEAS E6, but it worth. Comes with a handle so you can remote control, The unit features a waterproof and dustproof design, intercom up to 0.8 miles, talk time is 8 hours, and standby time is 300 hours. The unit is currently 12 percent off, which will save you about $10. Purchase 5 items or more to get another 2 percent off, 10 items or more to get another 5 percent off, 30 items or more to get another 10 percent off.



EJEAS E1 Best Helmet Bluetooth Headset for Riders

Regular Price: $35.00, Sale Price: $31.00 (11% Off)

The EJEAS E1 Bluetooth Headset isn’t as high-tech or new as the options above, but it is still a very good unit. This Bluetooth headset does not support intercom function.The headset features a voice prompts, and wind noise reduction. It is good for 11 hours of talk time and 150 hours of standby time. It takes 2-3 hours to charge. The system is currently 11 percent off, which will save you $4.



There are plenty of great motorcycle Bluetooth headsets out there right now that you can consider. You can still get a pretty good deal on some of them. New York, NY, October 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- If you’re looking for the bluetooth intercom out there for a very reasonable price, then you should check out products available for EJEAS online store. The company is offering up to 20 percent off special intercom. The partial product supports 2 percent off for more than 5 items, 5 percent off for more than 10 items, and 10 percent off for more than 30 items, and which can be used with other discount.EJEAS E300 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset, With 40mm SpeakersRegular Price: $118.00, Sale Price: $98.00 (17% Off)The EJEAS E300 motorcycle Bluetooth Headset is one of the better options out there if you’re looking to add a comm unit to your helmet. It features Bluetooth 4.2, an integrated 40mm speakers, Bluetooth module communication system, advanced wind noise cancellation, intuitive voice prompts, and can use EJEAS EUC remote control support. The system will intercom up to 0.2 miles, talk time is 8 hours, and standby time is 300 hours. The unit is currently 17 percent off, which will save you about $20.EJEAS E6 Plus Helmet Bluetooth Intercom, With Remote ControlRegular Price: $85.00, Sale Price: $75.00 (12% Off)The EJEAS E6 Plus is one of those Bluetooth comm units that you simply shouldn’t overlook. Yes, it’s a bit of a pricey option compared to EJEAS E6, but it worth. Comes with a handle so you can remote control, The unit features a waterproof and dustproof design, intercom up to 0.8 miles, talk time is 8 hours, and standby time is 300 hours. The unit is currently 12 percent off, which will save you about $10. Purchase 5 items or more to get another 2 percent off, 10 items or more to get another 5 percent off, 30 items or more to get another 10 percent off.EJEAS E1 Best Helmet Bluetooth Headset for RidersRegular Price: $35.00, Sale Price: $31.00 (11% Off)The EJEAS E1 Bluetooth Headset isn’t as high-tech or new as the options above, but it is still a very good unit. This Bluetooth headset does not support intercom function.The headset features a voice prompts, and wind noise reduction. It is good for 11 hours of talk time and 150 hours of standby time. It takes 2-3 hours to charge. The system is currently 11 percent off, which will save you $4.There are plenty of great motorcycle Bluetooth headsets out there right now that you can consider. You can still get a pretty good deal on some of them. Contact Information EJEAS

Monica Vinader

+86 0755-83767788



www.ejeas.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EJEAS