PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Dee Nick Media

Press Release

Receive press releases from Dee Nick Media: By Email RSS Feeds:

Dee Nick Media, Inc. Nominated for Best Social Media Agency by Best of Long Island


Riverhead, NY, October 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dee Nick Media, Inc. a premier Digital Marketing & Creative Agency located on Long Island, NY. has been nominated for Best Social Media Agency 2021 by Bethpage's Best of Long Island.

Dee Nick Media focuses on growing brands through Website Design, Social Media, Email Marketing and Visual Media.

Danielle Nicholas, president and founder of Dee Nick Media, Inc. says, "I am beyond humbled to be nominated for Best Social Media Agency.

"Like every other small business owner, my business is my heart and soul. The blood, sweat and tears that gets poured into my business every minute of every day makes this nomination so gratifying.

"I am blessed to say the least and my clients who believed in me and put their trust in me have changed my life."
Contact Information
Dee Nick Media
Danielle Nicholas
631-480-6240
Contact
deenickmedia.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dee Nick Media
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help