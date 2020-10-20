Ignitarium Launches New Audio AI Platform

Press Releases Ignitarium Press Release

Ignitarium is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Audio AI platform, Septra.

San Jose, CA, October 20, 2020



The demand for voice as a human-machine interface has increased in consumer, industrial, automotive and even medical applications. And considering critical factors like cost, privacy and security, it becomes all the more important to enable audio analysis technology on edge devices with complete local processing. An intelligent combination of audio signal processing algorithms with neural networks is required to implement such technology on memory and compute constrained hardware platforms.



Over the last few years, Ignitarium has worked on building AI solutions targeting GPU, FPGA, SoC, MCU and other hardware platforms, and has developed a deep understanding of complex neural network architectures. According to Sujeeth Joseph, Chief Product Officer at Ignitarium, "The Septra platform is a confluence of two areas where Ignitarium has been historically very strong in – the ability to custom design advanced neural nets and the capability to exploit the capabilities of constrained hardware devices at a very fine grained level. Septra combines the best of Deep Learning and DSP techniques to implement critical software IP components like Voice Command Recognition (VCR), Real Time Noise Suppression (RNS) and Sound Effect Classification (SEC). These components are optimized to run on Micro-controller and DSP hardware utilizing low compute (a few tens of MHz) and low RAM footprint (a few tens of KB). Through our partnerships with key Tier-1 semiconductor companies, we are rolling out deployments with our lead customers in India and APAC, in applications ranging from home appliance control, industrial data logging and consumer entertainment."



About Ignitarium:

Founded and headquartered in India in 2012, with design centers in Bangalore, Kochi and the US and with a business presence in Japan and Europe, Ignitarium® is a product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in AI, imaging, audio and signal processing algorithms with ultra-efficient implementations on Embedded CPU, DSP, GPU, FPGA and custom accelerators to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. We have been licensing our AI software solutions for use in customer products globally since 2018.



Nishi Anna

1-669-900-5155



https://www.ignitarium.com

nishi.anna@ignitarium.com



