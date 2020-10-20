ImpactQA Ranked as a Top Software Testing Company in GoodFirms Research

Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

GoodFirms Recognized ImpactQA as a Top Software Testing Company

New York, NY, October 20, 2020 --(



GoodFirms underwent a deep assessment on their market presence, industry experience, technical capabilities, innovation inclination and client satisfaction. As per GoodFirms’ assessment, ImpactQA has achieved a commendable score of 50 on total 60 score points. The company outshines with a score of 9.25 in Quality, 8 in Reliability and an 8 in Ability, which clearly is a reflection of their inclination towards delivering high-end testing solutions.



Sana Ansari, Head of Marketing expresses her opinion, “What makes this company extraordinary is the connection we build with their clients. We make sure that each of our projects drives success for our clients and thus offer undisputed attention to every project in hand; we make sure our core connection with our clients is not frictioned at any point of time.”



About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a research-based firm that offers a unique and ingenious platform for software testing services companies to stand out from competition and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility. GoodFirms aims to help thousands of service seekers in their search for identifying a perfect testing partner matching their needs.



About ImpactQA

ImpactQA is an independent global leader in software testing and QA consulting. Headquartered in New York, the company has delivery centres in the US, UK, India and Germany. Empowered by 10 years of excellence, the company delivers full-cycle software testing services to SMEs & Fortune 500 companies.

