The 6th Annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference Goes Virtual

SMi Group reports: The Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference, taking place next February will now take place online.

London, United Kingdom, October 21, 2020 --(



Attendees of the virtual 2021 conference will be able to...

• Create a virtual profile

• Connect with sponsors, speakers, delegates, and media partners

• Manage and create a personal agenda for the conference

• Ask questions in sessions either openly or anonymously

• Download presentations and promotional materials including videos

• Access the portal up to 2 months after the event

• Schedule meetings with sponsors and visit sponsor exhibition stands throughout the day



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr2



Together with land and air units and with increasing numbers of NATO and foreign participants conducting training under its guidance, Fleet Operational Sea Training (FOST) has established and maintains a worldwide reputation for excellence. FOST provides training for all surface ships, submarines, Royal Fleet Auxiliaries and Strike Groups of the Royal Navy by a dedicated team of experts, led by Commander FOST.



Next year's speaker line-up includes two representatives from the Royal Navy, including Commodore Andrew Stacey, Commander of FOST, on how they are sufficiently preparing crews and vessels for any eventuality through rigorous exercises and readiness inspections.



Commodore Stacey will be presenting on "Optimising Training to Maintain Operational Readiness and Achieve Maritime Domain Awareness in Multi-National Naval Operations," covering:



- The importance of training in creating advanced operators for maritime surveillance

- Developments in technology and the need for training to fully integrate these into Royal Navy capabilities

- Working with allies to enhance multi-national maritime domain awareness capabilities



In addition, delegates will have the chance to hear a keynote briefing from Commodore Mike Knott, The Royal Navy’s Deputy Director of Maritime Capability and Force Development, on "Assessing the Current and Future Contribution of Unmanned Maritime Systems to Royal Navy ISR Operations," covering:



- Outlining current unmanned marine system use in the Royal Navy

- Ensuring the continued security of British and allied waters in an era of increasing competition

- Extending the use of unmanned systems to further maritime ISR

- Exploiting developing technologies to fill information gaps



The event brochure is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr2



Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology

3rd-4th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, iSi, Maxar, Navantia and Robin Radar



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr2



