Pooley Accounting Services Named Winner of Two Business Awards by Small Business Monthly

The awards include the Future 50 award as one of the fastest growing private companies in the St. Louis region and Louise Pooley, Founder and President, has been named One of the Best Accountants in the region.

St. Louis, MO, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pooley Accounting Services announces it has received two awards from St. Louis Small Business Monthly. They include the Future 50 award as one of the fastest growing private companies in the St. Louis region and Louise Pooley, Founder and President, has been named One of the Best Accountants in the region.

Pooley is just one of a few firms to receive these honors. The winning companies and individuals are selected from a group of judges based on nominations and comments from clients. The list of Future 50 winners appeared in Small Business Monthly's September, 2020 edition and the list of Best Accountants currently appears in the October, 2020 edition.

"We never take these awards for granted and we are always humbled when our clients nominate us for this type of recognition," said Pooley. "Our objective is to provide the latest, most up-to-date accounting solutions to help businesses enhance their growth both in the future as well as the near term. Our team is honored so many businesses have chosen Pooley to help them achieve their business goals."

Pooley said each client receives a customized solution for their business rather than a templated approach. "Our advisors are highly skilled and are able to strategically design a personal solution for the individual business owner. We create a right-fitting approach in line not only with their objectives but also their business plan. Our team of experienced accounting professionals, congruent with our culture, is able to help clients achieve the maximum amount of success from their accounting program no matter the size of the company."

About Pooley Accounting Services

Founded in 2007, Pooley is dedicated to meeting the needs of small businesses throughout the St. Louis area and virtually nationwide. In addition to its recognition as a Future 50 and Best Accountant award winner, Pooley has been named Best Accounting Firm, Best In Customer Service, Best In Reliability and Best In Value by Small Business Monthly. Louise Pooley continues to be named a Top Accountant in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly and the firm has consistently been named a top pick for Best Bookkeeper by Expertise. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, Pooley's team is skilled, Quickbooks® certified and ready to help you achieve your goals and achieve new heights. For more visit www.pooleyacctg.com.

Steve Turner

314-205-0800



pooleyacctg.com



