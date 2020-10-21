NJCTS Receives Grant from Investors Foundation to Support Scholarship Program

Press Releases New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome Press Release

Somerville, NJ, October 21, 2020 --(



Each year since 2004, NJCTS has offered scholarships to graduating New Jersey graduating high school seniors who have been diagnosed with TS, an inherited, neurological disorder characterized by repeated involuntary movements and uncontrollable vocal sounds called tics. Winners are selected based upon academic achievement, community involvement, and accomplishments as an individual living with this challenging and complex disorder and the numerous mental health disorders that accompany it.



“NJCTS is grateful for the support of Investors Foundation,” said Faith Rice, executive director. “Our teens with TS often battle stigma, bullying, and learning difficulties in the classroom due to the disorder. Our scholarship recipients are some of the most resilient, talented, and community-minded kids you could ever meet and are deserving of these scholarships.”



To learn more about NJCTS and the scholarship awards, visit www.njcts.org or call 908.575.7350.



About NJCTS

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about the disorder through programs and affiliations with schools, health centers, and universities.



About Investors Bank

Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses. Investors Bank. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.



About the Investors Foundation

Doreen Pustizzi

908-575-7350



www.njcts.org



