Steadfast is Now a Member of the CompTIA Vendor Network, Bringing More Cloud and Managed Service Options to CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org Chicago, IL, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steadfast, a leader for over 20 years in complex cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting, is now a member of the CompTIA vendor network. This evolved membership for Steadfast brings more resources for the Steadfast team to expand collaboration with valuable businesses across the country as well as gain more opportunities to forge new partnerships to enhance their partner ecosystem.The New Membership Direction with CompTIA Provides Additional Benefits to Both Groups.Expanding reach for new partners and strategic alliances is a large focus for Steadfast in Q3 – Q4 2020. There are many paths that can be ventured, but when forging these new paths, it’s valuable to be part of a trustworthy and vast network like CompTIA.“We are excited to take this next step with CompTIA,” states Tim Monner, VP of Marketing and Business Development. “This is a direction we have been looking forward to for a while. Expanding our brand and scope of cloud strategy under the CompTIA umbrella of over 200 IT vendors and distributors is a very exciting venture and we look forward to all of the experiences that will emerge from this exceptional membership.”Through this membership, the Steadfast team is also looking forward to diving into the numerous advantages the CompTIA vendor membership brings, such as educational resources, research, business tools and community involvement opportunities.“Companies such as Steadfast are the lifeblood of the technology industry, bringing innovation to its customers, as well as career opportunities and economic and social benefits to its community,” said Nancy Hammervik, Executive Vice President for Industry Relations at CompTIA. “We are pleased to have them join the growing ranks of our vendor network.”About SteadfastWe make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, offering customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast’s goal is to ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.netAbout CompTIAThe Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.orgContact CompTIASteven Ostrowski1.630.678.8468sostrowski@comptia.org Contact Information Steadfast

Tim Monner

312-602-2689 ext. 240



www.steadfast.net



