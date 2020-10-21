Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: National Van Lines Expands New York Scope

Veteran Long Island Mover Joins Coast-to-Coast Relocation Network

Broadview, IL, October 21, 2020 --(



Charles Wood & Son Moving & Storage started more than 50 years ago with a simple idea about what makes a mover worth his salt: “Treat every customer like they’re family.”



Charles Wood Owner Rich Greenberg says ensuring National Van Lines approaches customers exactly that same way was an important consideration in forming a partnership: “We both have the same values; we treat every customer like family.”



That attitude dovetails with the new agent’s long-running achievement in providing superior service: Charles Wood & Son Moving & Storage is proud of the Angie’s List Super Service Award they earned seven years in a row. The award honors excellence among home-service professionals who maintain superior service ratings and reviews on Angie's List.



“Having Charles Wood & Son Moving & Storage align with National Van Lines represents more than just a logical step in our ever-expanding New England and northeastern U.S. growth, plus strong agent retention in that region,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “It also points to a matching of missions to treat all customers as you would your family members: Give them respect and provide the utmost attention to service for a stress-free relocation. We always seek that core value when considering new agents.”



In recent months, National Van Lines has added agents in Boston, Philadelphia and Maine. Charles Wood & Son’s Bohemia, NY headquarters makes it the easternmost New York-based mover in the National Van Lines roster of coast-to-coast relocation experts.



For information, contact Charles Wood & Son Moving & Storage: 631.293.5550

Website: nationalvanlines.com/movers/new-york/staten-island/10191/

Email: rgreenberg@charleswoodmoving.com

Mail: 165 Orville Drive, Bohemia, NY 11716



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

