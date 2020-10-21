

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Russell Whittle Unravels COVID and Related Workers’ Compensation Concerns for Municipalities





Whittle has been representing the interests of insurers and employers in the defense of workers’ compensation and liability matters in Florida for nearly 30 years. His varied experience also includes serving as senior staff counsel for a Medicare compliance company, general counsel for an insurance company focusing on the professional employer organization market, and as a title insurance company attorney.



Whittle has lectured throughout the United States on various topics including: Medicare set aside issues, Medicare Secondary Payer legislation and compliance, discovery, ethics, liability, and workers’ compensation law.



Whittle received his undergraduate degree from Skidmore College, and his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. He may be reached via email at russell.whittle@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1218.



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Whittle or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Fort Myers, FL, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that shareholder Russell Whittle presented “Workers' Compensation and COVID-19” to Public Risk Management of Florida members as part of its human resources webinar series. Whittle explained whether COVID-19 could be classified as an accident or occupational disease, protections under Florida Law for first responders, and provided a checklist for employers when an employee tests positive.Whittle has been representing the interests of insurers and employers in the defense of workers’ compensation and liability matters in Florida for nearly 30 years. His varied experience also includes serving as senior staff counsel for a Medicare compliance company, general counsel for an insurance company focusing on the professional employer organization market, and as a title insurance company attorney.Whittle has lectured throughout the United States on various topics including: Medicare set aside issues, Medicare Secondary Payer legislation and compliance, discovery, ethics, liability, and workers’ compensation law.Whittle received his undergraduate degree from Skidmore College, and his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. He may be reached via email at russell.whittle@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1218.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Whittle or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.