Bill Geller Named to Florida Realtors Honor Society

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Sarasota, FL, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bill Geller, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Platinum Realty, has been recognized as a member of the Florida Realtors Honor Society for the 13th year. The Honor Society recognizes members of local boards who are active in the state association.Geller has been a licensed Florida real estate broker for 30 years. He was 2009 President of the Sarasota Association of Realtors (now the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee) and has served on numerous committees, earning the Realtor of the Year Award in 2012. He currently serves on the board of directors for Florida Realtors.Prior to his real estate career, Geller held staff positions at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, including General Manager and Director of Membership. He is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS).He is based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street and can be reached at (941) 374-4530 or bill@sarasotadigs.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.