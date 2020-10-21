Press Releases Sharon Reuler, PC Press Release

Receive press releases from Sharon Reuler, PC: By Email RSS Feeds: Sharon Reuler Named Texas Super Lawyer For 13th Straight Year

Dallas, TX, October 21, 2020 --(



"Texas is blessed with lots of excellent real estate lawyers," said Reuler. "To be counted among them - even once - is gratifying. To make the short list 13 times is incredible, and it’s welcomed news in a year that has been a challenge for the world," Reuler added.



Using her unique document style and depth of knowledge, Reuler works with developers to create property owners associations for subdivisions, townhomes, and condominiums. She is one of the best known and most published attorneys in Texas on the law of common interest developments and their mandatory membership associations, often referred to as POAs and HOAs.



Last year the Real Estate, Probate & Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas awarded Reuler its highest honor, the 2019 Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award in Real Estate for her significant and sustained contributions to the real property bar of Texas. A graduate of The University of Texas School of Law, Reuler has practiced exclusively in the area of common interest ownership law for more than 30 years. Under the banner of Sharon Reuler, PC, Reuler largely represents residential real estate developers.



Super Lawyers, a coveted designation awarded annually by Thomson Reuters, is a rating of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas, of which real estate is one. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations from a highly credited panel of attorneys. Texas Monthly published the 2020 list of Texas honorees in its October issue.



For more information about Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers, please visit http://www.superlawyers.com.



For more information about Sharon Reuler, please visit http://www.txlandlaw.com. Dallas, TX, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dallas-based real estate attorney Sharon Reuler was honored as a 2020 Texas Super Lawyer in Real Estate by Thomson Reuters, for the thirteenth consecutive year. No more than 5 percent of the more than 100,000 attorneys in Texas are recognized annually as Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters."Texas is blessed with lots of excellent real estate lawyers," said Reuler. "To be counted among them - even once - is gratifying. To make the short list 13 times is incredible, and it’s welcomed news in a year that has been a challenge for the world," Reuler added.Using her unique document style and depth of knowledge, Reuler works with developers to create property owners associations for subdivisions, townhomes, and condominiums. She is one of the best known and most published attorneys in Texas on the law of common interest developments and their mandatory membership associations, often referred to as POAs and HOAs.Last year the Real Estate, Probate & Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas awarded Reuler its highest honor, the 2019 Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award in Real Estate for her significant and sustained contributions to the real property bar of Texas. A graduate of The University of Texas School of Law, Reuler has practiced exclusively in the area of common interest ownership law for more than 30 years. Under the banner of Sharon Reuler, PC, Reuler largely represents residential real estate developers.Super Lawyers, a coveted designation awarded annually by Thomson Reuters, is a rating of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas, of which real estate is one. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations from a highly credited panel of attorneys. Texas Monthly published the 2020 list of Texas honorees in its October issue.For more information about Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers, please visit http://www.superlawyers.com.For more information about Sharon Reuler, please visit http://www.txlandlaw.com. Contact Information Sharon Reuler, PC

Sharon Reuler

972-720-9727



txlandlaw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sharon Reuler, PC