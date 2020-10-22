Smart Sensor Devices AB Has Received Bisnode’s AA (Double A) Certificate

Press Releases Smart Sensor Devices Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, October 22, 2020



Axel G. Hammar, CEO of Smart Sensor Devices AB, said:



“It is a great honour for Smart Sensor Devices to be listed as Good Creditworthiness. It indicates that the financial risk of establishing business relations with our company is very low. We believe that having Bisnode certificate, we can further enhance trust towards our customers, contractors and employees. Bisnode, as an independent expert, has acknowledged the stability of Smart Sensor Devices, conveys the message that we are on the right track in building our company.”



Bisnode is a company that offers decision support in the form of digital business, marketing and credit information. Bisnode certification is based on data from several official sources, such as data from the Ministry of Justice and Law Enforcement, the data from the National Tax Authority, the entries of the Companies Register and other authorities.



