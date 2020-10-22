Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The P2P Life Press Release

The P2P Life Group, African Restaurant Week Present International Panels on Food, Health & Travel

New York, NY, October 22, 2020 --



Randi Winter, and Camille Joscak, of The P2P Life group, were proud to host their collaborative experts to speak on these two subjects. Recordings of Expert Panels on Black Health and South Africa to be available on The P2P Life website and African Restaurant Week site. New York, NY, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The P2P Life, Paradise 2 Perfection, and Planned 2 Perfection sponsored and hosted 2 successful panels as part of 2020 NY African Restaurant Week/African Restaurant Week. The October 16th panel, Recipe for Black Health: COVID-19 & Beyond featured Charles Mattocks a health advocate, director and producer of medical documentaries and medical issue focused reality shows, as well as a celebrity chef, moderated an expert panel. Dr Andrea Best, Medical Director of Ascension Media, a child youth and adult psychiatrist, and nutritionist as well as podcast host, was joined by health and wellness advocate as well as fitness trainer to the stars, Madison Chase. Madison is the only 3 times ESPN Miss Fitness Champion featured in over 450 fitness videos. Danielle Jackson, better know as Miz D, is one of the first female, Black, cannabis experts and CEO of Dvibz.The panel, offered their expert insights into issues that disproportionally affect Blacks, including during COVID-19, like diabetes, mental health, nutrition, food insecurity, stress and anxiety, access to medical care and distrust of intentions of past medical establishment protocols that do not take into consideration these issues for people of color.Three lucky attendees, William Lane has won an exercise and nutritional counseling session with Madison Chase, Pat Ginter wins a Diabetes cookbook by Charles Mattocks and Marcy Schachter has won a nutritional and lifestyle makeover with Dr. Andrea Best.Saturday, October 17th, African Restaurant Week zoomed over to South Africa. This panel was moderated by Nikki Clarke from Toronto, a Canadian Radio and TV Personality, author, community activist and lover of travel and Black history. She was joined by panelist Chef Prince Sithole, a private chef and consultant dedicating to promoting signature African Cuisine. Winemaker and Foodie/tour guide Charlene Pepler and inbound Itinerary creator Sulakhe Ndebele. Deborah Urquhart, of Wild African Ventures, rounded out the panel as a North American tour operator, celebrating 30 years creating extraordinary, customized itineraries. The panel covered the history of South Africa to every possible interest and how to create the perfect South African experience.Lucky winners from this event were DC Livers who will have a virtual private cooking experience with Chef Sithole, and Shay H is the winner of a beautiful coffee table book on South Africa, courtesy of Wild African Ventures. All participants will be gifted an e- copy of Nikki Clarke’s new book 9 Virtues that COVID Taught Me.Randi Winter, and Camille Joscak, of The P2P Life group, were proud to host their collaborative experts to speak on these two subjects. Recordings of Expert Panels on Black Health and South Africa to be available on The P2P Life website and African Restaurant Week site. Contact Information The P2P Life

