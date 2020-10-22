Press Releases TMOA Press Release

TMOA Announces New Chair of the Board

Investor and Digital Transformation Leader Charlie Cannell appointed to Chair the Board of the holding company of Trade Mark Owners Association (TMOA).

London, United Kingdom, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Trade Mark Owners Association (TMOA) today announced that Charlie Cannell has been appointed as the Chair of its Board of Directors.

Bringing deep digital and technology expertise, Charlie has a proven track record in helping companies change markets and transform the client experience.

Charlie was Digital Director at the Private Equity firm Inflexion, co-founded the market-leading wireless charging platform Chargifi, and continues as Chairman of Moteefe, transforming the global merchandise market.

TMOA's Managing Director Paul Hayman said: "I'm delighted that Charlie has joined us, and I am extremely excited about the journey we will go on together. Charlie's experience and guidance will be invaluable. Together, we plan to change the market by delivering the value-enhancing protection of Corporate Quality Intellectual Property solutions, to every business, and every entrepreneur, at a price everyone can afford."

Charlie Cannell said: "I'm excited to be joining TMOA. I share their vision to democratise Intellectual Property and make services, previously only available to large corporates, available to everyone – affordable, accessible, and predictable. We live in an age of ideas and ingenuity where the availability of customisable digital tools means more people can turn their ideas into reality and develop exciting new products and services. The challenge today is protecting those ideas. TMOA helps do exactly this, and I'm thrilled to be involved."

The TMOA Board now consists of Charlie Cannell (Chair), Paul Hayman (Managing Director), Jenny Hitchcock (IP Attorney), and Joanna Lowther (IP Attorney).

About Trade Mark Owners Association (TMOA)

Building on over 100 years of experience, TMOA specialises in creating and protecting value for entrepreneurial businesses all around the world. We help businesses maximise and secure the real source of their value, globally if needed.

