Border Security 2021 Turns Into a Virtual Conference

SMi Group reports: The Border Security conference taking place next February will no longer take place in Prague and will now be a virtual event.

London, United Kingdom, October 22, 2020 --(



SMi Group’s virtual conference platform will enable attendees to:

• Create their own virtual profile

• Connect with sponsors, speakers, delegates, and media partners

• Manage and create their own personal agenda for the conference

• Ask questions in sessions either openly or anonymously

• Download presentations and promotional materials including videos

• Access the portal up to 2 months after the event

• Schedule meetings with sponsors and visit sponsor exhibition stands throughout the day



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr2



Next year’s agenda features exclusive updates from experts in border and airport security from the following bodies: Airpol, eu-LISA, Frontex, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Interpol and many more.



Delegates will gain the opportunity to hear key updates on securing the airport community, technology & migration from:



• Police Commissioner Peter Nilsson, Head of Airpol, Airpol will be presenting on "Airpol: Airport security in a changing world."

• Mr. Uku Sarekanno, Chief of Staff, eu-LISA will be presenting on "Entry/Exit System (EES) Progress and Implementation."

• Mr. Carsten Simon, Head of Risk Analysis Unit, Frontex will be presenting on "Threats to EU Borders and the Frontex response."

• Mr. Baptiste Amieux, Regional Immigration and Border Management Specialist, IOM will be presenting on "Cross Border Human Mobility Amidst COVID-19: Promoting International Cooperation and Digital Solutions."

• Mr. Didier Clergeot, Coordinator, Integrated Border Management Task Force, Interpol will be presenting on "Staying Vigilant with Border Security During Global Emergencies."



The newly released brochure including the full programme details is available online at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr2



Border Security

Conference: 10th – 11th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific



For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr2



