Press Releases OTR Consultants Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from OTR Consultants Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: OTR Consultants Launches Support for COVID-19 Risk Assessment

London, United Kingdom, October 22, 2020 --(



Managing COVID-19 Risks will protect your staff, customers and others.



OTR is highly experienced in Risk Management, Hygiene and Virus Control guidelines and the implementing of standards.



Employers have a legal obligation to protect people from harm including taking steps to protect, workers, and others from coronavirus.



This starts by conducting a comprehensive COVID-19 Risk Assessment.



Conducting a COVID-19 Risk Assessment, identifies what work activity or situations in a business might cause transmission of the virus and who could be at risk. The business must decide how likely it is that someone could be exposed and act to remove the activity or situation (or if this isn’t possible, control the risk).​



Risk Management, Risk Assessments, Risk Estimation, Inherent Risk and Residual Risk are all common-sense elements of what we do every day to keep ourselves safe in all circumstances, However, documenting these elements and completing a formal Risk process can be daunting, confusing and time-consuming. Businesses that do not have a designated Risk Officer may struggle.​



OTR is an experienced Risk Management consultancy that has worked with the hospitality industry for the last six months to standardise its approach to Hygiene and Virus Control.​



Now OTR brings its expertise and knowledge to the wider business community, offering support in conducting and completing COVID-19 Risk Assessments to any organisation, office or operation, large or small.



OTR can help you to complete your COVID-19 Risk Assessment; help to protect you, your people and your business. London, United Kingdom, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- UK’s Health & Safety Executive mandates Risk Assessment, including assessing COVID-19 Risks.Managing COVID-19 Risks will protect your staff, customers and others.OTR is highly experienced in Risk Management, Hygiene and Virus Control guidelines and the implementing of standards.Employers have a legal obligation to protect people from harm including taking steps to protect, workers, and others from coronavirus.This starts by conducting a comprehensive COVID-19 Risk Assessment.Conducting a COVID-19 Risk Assessment, identifies what work activity or situations in a business might cause transmission of the virus and who could be at risk. The business must decide how likely it is that someone could be exposed and act to remove the activity or situation (or if this isn’t possible, control the risk).​Risk Management, Risk Assessments, Risk Estimation, Inherent Risk and Residual Risk are all common-sense elements of what we do every day to keep ourselves safe in all circumstances, However, documenting these elements and completing a formal Risk process can be daunting, confusing and time-consuming. Businesses that do not have a designated Risk Officer may struggle.​OTR is an experienced Risk Management consultancy that has worked with the hospitality industry for the last six months to standardise its approach to Hygiene and Virus Control.​Now OTR brings its expertise and knowledge to the wider business community, offering support in conducting and completing COVID-19 Risk Assessments to any organisation, office or operation, large or small.OTR can help you to complete your COVID-19 Risk Assessment; help to protect you, your people and your business. Contact Information OTR Consultants Ltd.

Neil Barnes

07894736341



https://www.otrconsultants.co.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OTR Consultants Ltd.