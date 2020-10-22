Maple Leaf Farms Gives Inside Look at Duck Farming and Operations

Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Leesburg, IN, October 22, 2020 --(



“Now more than ever consumers want to understand how their food is produced and reaches their plates,” said Maple Leaf Farms Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “Our virtual tours will provide a behind-the-scenes look into our processes and the opportunity to connect the dots starting with the farm. We’ll be showing how our ducks are raised in barns, how we formulate their duck feed, and the many precautions we take to protect their health.”



The virtual tours are part of year-long effort to provide customers with a transparent look at the company’s production practices and commitment to animal well-being. In addition to hatchery, farm and feed mill videos, the company will share insight into its food processing operations and how products are packaged for retail markets.



“Our people do a great job of caring for our ducks and ensuring the safety of our food products, and we are proud to highlight their work through this campaign,” said Tucker. “We encourage anyone who wants to learn more about how we oversee each step of the process of bringing birds to market – our story behind the duck -- to follow Maple Leaf Farms on Facebook and Instagram.”



Maple Leaf Farms will be sharing videos and photos highlighting its “story behind the duck” weekly on the company’s social media channels through the end of the year.



About Maple Leaf Farms:

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America's leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit www.mapleleaffarms.com. Leesburg, IN, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Maple Leaf Farms is giving an in-depth look into its duck farms and operations through a farm-to-fork virtual tour series that focuses on transparency and the company's commitment to operating responsibly. The #MLFarmToFork social media campaign will highlight the company's vertically integrated structure through video tours of its duck farms, hatchery, feed mill and food processing operations.

