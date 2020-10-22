Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Advantage Plastics of New York and an Affiliate of Orchard Creek Capital

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Advantage Plastics specializes in thermoforming a variety of plastic products across numerous industries. Specialties include vacuum forming, CNC trimming, laser cutting, and laser engraving. The company works with a wide array of materials, including ABS, HDPE, Acrylic, and PVC.



Owner, John Salva with Advantage Plastics commented regarding the deal completion, "The team at Benchmark really stepped up and took care of all of us. It was important to us that we find a buyer that would compensate us for our life's work, as well as value our wonderful team of employees."



Orchard Creek Capital is an investment company based in Northville, Michigan that invests in small manufacturing businesses across the United States. Their investment focus is on successful companies with established track records and solid growth prospects. In 2018, Orchard Creek acquired a plastic injection molding company in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Acquiring Advantage Plastics brings additional assets in the plastics space.



Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent Advantage Plastics in this transaction. We’re excited to see that the legacy will be preserved and enhanced through this transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

