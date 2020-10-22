Family Law Attorney Christina O’Brien Discusses Florida Child Relocation Law



Fort Myers, FL, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Christina "Christy" O'Brien served as a panelist during the recent Association of Family Law Professionals' annual conference. The session focused on the circumstances and procedures available under Florida law when one parent wishes to relocate a child more 50 miles from his/her current residence.O'Brien is a member of The Florida Bar Family Law Rules Committee. She concentrates her family law practice in matters of divorce and dissolution of marriage, custody, paternity, child support, domestic violence injunctions, post-judgment modifications and dependency issues. She also writes on divorce and family law issues including "Co-Parenting Recommendations during COVID-19" and "How to Get Divorced in Florida."O'Brien serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Myers American Youth Baseball. She previously served on the board of directors for the Association of Family Law Professionals, Coalition for a Drug-Free Southwest Florida, Family Resource Center of Southwest Florida, and Lee County Legal Aid Society. O'Brien is a member of the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, the Lee County Bar Association, and the Association of Family Law Professionals.O'Brien received her undergraduate degree (cum laude) from the University of Tampa and her law degree from Florida State University College of Law. She may be reached at 239.344.1279 or via email at christina.obrien@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



