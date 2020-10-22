Hostpapa Acquires Canadian Based Web Hosting Company Korax Inc

Press Releases HostPapa Press Release

Burlington, Canada, October 22, 2020 --(



Korax is a privately owned Canadian corporation operating since 1997, offering high availability web hosting and email services to small and medium businesses across Canada.



“We’d like to welcome all the Korax customers to the HostPapa family. Now with more individuals and small businesses going online or connecting from home, they need proven providers to deliver reliable and secure online services,” said HostPapa Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Opalchuk. “Korax was a natural fit. Congratulations to Alex and Marcus for building and running an excellent company based in Canada. We are excited to extend Korax customers our HostPapa world-class support while being able to extend our stack of cloud-based solutions for these entrepreneurs and small-medium business owners,” Jamie added.



"It's been our privilege to have served such amazing customers over the last twenty-three years. We’d like to wish all the best to our customers and assure them their businesses are in the best hands with HostPapa's team. It’s been over two decades of wonderful Korax memories and great relationships," said Korax founders, Alex and Marcus Reid.



In the coming months, Korax customers will receive an upgrade to HostPapa’s state of the art, renewably powered, Canadian based data centre. This upgrade will also give customers access to our full portfolio of cloud-based business growth tools. HostPapa backs its products with expert, multilingual customer service, available 24/7 by phone, email or chat.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2006. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multilingual customer support provided by the PapaSquad team of experts.



Contact information:

Name: Emily Dean

Address: 5063 North Service Road, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

Andreea Constantin

905-315-3455



www.hostpapa.com



