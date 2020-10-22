NAMAD Awards a Lifetime of Achievement in the Auto Industry to Vicki Giles Fabre

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NAMAD Press Release

Largo, MD, October 22, 2020 --(



This Award recognizes a lifetime of significant contributions to the automotive industry and to the spirit of diversity and inclusion.



Over the course of many years of extremely hard work, this resolute achiever has consistently delivered excellence, choosing to use her time, talents and resources to challenge the status quo, better those around her, break through glass ceilings, serve with dignity and respect, and ultimately pave the way for those who will walk in her footsteps in the future.



NAMAD is proud to recognize Vicki Giles Fabre, Executive Vice President of the Washington State Auto Dealers Association, WSADA.



Vicki Giles Fabre earned higher education degrees at the University of Washington (Bachelor of Arts) and UCLA (Juris Doctorate).



When she was selected in 1999 as WSADA’s Executive Vice President, she became the first person of color to lead a state trade association representing new car and truck dealers.



During her tenure, she has, among many accomplishments:



*Created WSADA's ENGAGE Program, which provides networking opportunities for current and next generation franchised dealers and dealership managers to interact with peers and get involved in WSADA.



*Developed programs that provide annual $2500 scholarships to students in high school and community college auto technician programs, and hire and mentor vetted high school seniors at new car and truck dealerships.



Vicki is also deeply involved in civic and community philanthropy, donating time and money to a variety of organizations that advance the academic goals of youth; build better lives for women, children and families in need; and promote the arts.



Her professional mantra is to give credit where credit is due, acknowledging a great job done incentivizes that person to execute the next task as well or better.



“This special award was created to recognize those in the industry that go the extra mile to ensure that diversity, equal opportunity, and tireless service to the communities which they serve are recognized,” said Damon Lester, president of NAMAD.



“It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day business of running a dealership, executing the product or marketing plans of a manufacturer, or ensuring parts and supplies are high quality,” Lester continued. “What sometimes gets lost in the grind is the dedication, often over decades, that NAMAD awardees have shown to their respective industry professions.”



The Award will be presented to Vicki Giles Fabre during a virtual celebration of 40 years of NAMAD.



About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers



The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers’ (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:



- Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America

- Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment

- Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors



We are committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.



NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit: www.namad.org



Contact:

Damon Lester, President

National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

301-306-1614

