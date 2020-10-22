PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Engel & Völkers

Thirty-Nine Patients Benefit from Engel & Völkers Blood Drives


Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair Host Community Blood Drives.

Madeira Beach, FL, October 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair partnered with Oneblood’s Big Red Bus to host a blood drive at both shops’ locations.

Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair are committed to supporting their communities, which prompted the partnership with Oneblood. Engel & Völkers Belleair, Licensed Partner, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler stated, “We were honored to have the OneBlood Big Red Bus at our shop so our advisors and customers could have the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause."

Cumulatively, thirteen units of blood were donated, each unit can save up to three lives. In total, thirty-nine patients could benefit from lifesaving efforts contributed through Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair blood drives. “This was our first blood drive, but it will not be our last. We look forward to serving our community by hosting blood drives throughout the year,” confirms Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Licensed Partner, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro.

To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
