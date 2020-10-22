Thirty-Nine Patients Benefit from Engel & Völkers Blood Drives

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Madeira Beach, FL, October 22, 2020 --(



Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair are committed to supporting their communities, which prompted the partnership with Oneblood. Engel & Völkers Belleair, Licensed Partner, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler stated, “We were honored to have the OneBlood Big Red Bus at our shop so our advisors and customers could have the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause."



Cumulatively, thirteen units of blood were donated, each unit can save up to three lives. In total, thirty-nine patients could benefit from lifesaving efforts contributed through Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair blood drives. “This was our first blood drive, but it will not be our last. We look forward to serving our community by hosting blood drives throughout the year,” confirms Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Licensed Partner, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro.



To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

Cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



